Toys for Kids Run lights up faces of kids in Bega, Cobargo

The kids' faces said it all.
Excitement, smiles and joy as kids watched festive bikies, Santa and his elves haul in more than 200 presents on Sunday, December 3.
The Eurobodalla chapter of Easyriders Australia started the Toys for Kids Run in East Lynne that morning to distribute toys to children in the South East Regional Hospital in Bega and bushfire-impacted children in Cobargo.
Ted Hopkins started the Toys for Kids Run last year.
It was so well received that the motorcycle club repeated it.
They were generously supported by businesses in the Eurobodalla, Bega Valley, Monaro and Shoalhaven areas, as well as a couple in Fyshwick and Victoria.
Members of the public - riders and drivers - were encouraged to decorate their bikes and vehicles to join the cavalcade.
By doing so, they helped raise money for the oncology department of Moruya Hospital.
Mr Hopkins said around 20 motorbikes and eight cars did the run, including some who joined in Bega.
"We got only a couple of showers before we got to Bega so we were pretty lucky.
"Santa must have held back the rain with his reindeers," Mr Hopkins said.
Their first stop was the Bega hospital where they dropped off toys to the sick children and their siblings.
They then proceeded to Cobargo Hotel Motel where children were jumping up and down with excitement because they knew Santa was coming.
For some unsuspecting lunchtime diners however, the spectacle of Santa, elves, festive bikers and bulging sacks had them bemused.
There were plenty of toys left for Cobargo children who came later for tea with their parents, with presents still under the tree when the riders left.
"Just seeing the smiles on kids' faces - that is what it's all about," Mr Hopkins said.
Some Cobargo locals approached the bike riders to thank them.
"They said the families are still struggling after the fires so that was reward in itself," he said.
"One guy wasn't into Christmas but stopped to say it was so good to see the smiles on kids' faces.
"He said we might have changed his mind about Christmas," Mr Hopkins said.
They raised $1710 for fuel and food vouchers for patients at the Moruya oncology department who travel to Canberra and elsewhere for treatment.
Kids in Mogo will get a special treat from the Eurobodalla chapter too at Carols by Candlelight on December 20.
"We are just grateful to everyone who helped and assisted us.
"That is probably the best thing I can say," Mr Hopkins said.
