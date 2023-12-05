A man aged in his 20s has died after being pulled from a swimming pool in Tomakin.
Emergency services were called to a holiday resort on George Bass Drive in Tomakin at about 8pm on Monday, December 4 after reports were made that a man was unresponsive in a pool.
Paramedics responded and attempted to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene.
South Coast Police District officers have begun investigating the incident.
The man is yet to be formally identified and the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Meanwhile, in other police news, a man missing from southern NSW has been found safe and well.
The 22-year-old was last seen in Eden, about 11.30pm on Thursday, November 30.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries and an appeal for assistance, the man was located about 4pm on Friday, December 1, at Bega.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.