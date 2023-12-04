What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for December 5-11

Bega schools sing carols at Bega Christmas Family Carnival, Littleton Gardens. Santa, games, food vans, stalls & more.4-8pm
Carols at Berrambool featuring Felicity Dowd, Sam Stevenson, Ricky Bloomfield, Cherie Glanville, The Sugarants, Stillwater Trio, Wolumla School of Music, Sapphire Life Church, Merimbula & Pambula Primary Schools at Berrambool Oval, Merimbula. 6-9pm. Free family friendly event. BBQ & tea/coffee available. BYO picnic blanket/low chair. Wet weather venue to be advised.
Chris Harland Blues Band at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30-8.30pm. Free entry. Bookings recommended
Kara Coen at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 5-8pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7-10pm
Chris O'Connor at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7-10pm
Howlin' Mitch at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 7-10pm
Coda at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30-10.30pm
Felicity Dowd, Minimum Wage, Bega Band and Harper Jessop at St Patrick's Christmas Festival, Gipps Street, Bega. 10am-2pm. Market stalls, food stalls, games, rides and more!
Mayfair Lane at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Greg Kew at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
FranKenDave at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 3-6pm
Taiko Drumming, Helland Highwater, Michael Menager Trio, Fling, Howlin' Mitch & The Habaneros, Kara Coen & The Fireflies, Whiskey Dram & Wild Awkward at Secca Community Open Weekend, Littleton Gardens, Bega.10am-4.40pm
Bob Arthur & Friends at Nethercote Hall. 4-7pm .$15 at the door. Food available.
The Loop at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5-8pm
Ash Grunwald at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5-9pm. Free entry. Bookings recommended.
Los Zafiros at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 6-9pm. $20. Bookings 6493 3156
Ricky Bloomfield at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30-9.30pm
Coda at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Roddy Reason at Kitty's Courtyard, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7-10pm
Joe Quennell at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8-11pm
Cover Notes at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8-11pm
Live music at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12-3pm
Cover Notes at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
The Sunbears at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1-4pm. $20. Bookings essential.
Loose Change at Great Southern Inn, Eden. 1-4pm
Joe Driscoll at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 1-4pm
Whiskey & Whiskers at Club Narooma. 3-6pm
Whiskey Dram at Tathra Hotel.4-7pm
ChangoTree at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4-7pm
Roddy Reason at Bermagui Beach Hotel. 4-7pm
Klaus Tietz at Wolumla Pub. 4-7pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide for gigs between Narooma and Eden, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
