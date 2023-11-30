Club Sapphire champions people with disability Advertising Feature

Brent is thrilled to be a valuable part of the Club Sapphire team. Pictures supplied

In a world that is constantly evolving, our understanding of inclusivity and diversity must also progress.



International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) serves as an annual reminder of the importance of fostering an inclusive society where every individual, regardless of their abilities, feels valued and embraced.



At the heart of Club Sapphire's ethos lies a dedication to creating a space where everyone can come to work, regardless of their background or abilities.



The club recognises the diverse talents and perspectives that individuals with disability bring to the community, and actively seeks to break down barriers that may hinder their full participation. In doing so, Club Sapphire has become a beacon of inclusivity, setting an example for other establishments to follow.

One of the key initiatives undertaken by Club Sapphire is the investment in infrastructure modifications to ensure that individuals with physical disability can navigate the premises with ease.



From wheelchair ramps to accessible restrooms, lifts, and a portable all abilities lift for entertainers and speakers for events, every detail has been considered to guarantee that everyone can enjoy the club's offerings.



Amanda is one of Club Sapphire's talented waitresses.

By prioritising accessibility, Club Sapphire has been able to assist several people with disability to work in hospitality, and showcases a genuine commitment to creating an environment where everyone feels welcome.

One such employee, Brent, does a fantastic job as the assistant to the bowls development officer and bowls groundskeeper.

His mother, Michelle Rogers, says her son's experience at Club Sapphire has been wonderful.

"Brent absolutely loves his time at Club Sapphire working with Michael who is so brilliant to Brent. We are truly grateful for the welcoming and including community that Club Sapphire offers," Ms Rogers said.

Club Sapphire also donates, via the Club Grants, to local organisations that support people with disability.



By actively engaging with the broader community, Club Sapphire hopes to create a ripple effect, inspiring others to join the cause and contribute to building a society that values and includes everyone.



In doing so, the club plays a pivotal role in creating a world where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can thrive.

