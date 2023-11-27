Bega District News
Kameruka Lane closed for upgrades

By Staff Reporters
November 27 2023 - 11:32am
Bega Valley Shire Council advises that upgrade works on Kameruka Lane will recommence from Monday, November 27, and weather permitting, is expected to be completed by Friday, December 15.

