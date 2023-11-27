Kameruka Lane closed for upgrades

Bega Valley Shire Council advises that upgrade works on Kameruka Lane will recommence from Monday, November 27, and weather permitting, is expected to be completed by Friday, December 15.
The upgrade includes shoulder works, final bitumen seal, line marking and signage.
Kameruka Lane will be closed to all traffic except residents for the duration of the works.
There will also be some works carried out on the intersections with Candelo Bega Road and Candelo Wolumla Road, under traffic control.
This project was funded by the NSW Government Fixing Local Roads Program.
