Nethercote bushwalker found safe after extensive search operation

A bushwalker reported missing on the state's Far South Coast has been located safe and well.
Christopher Karmadonoff, 22, was last seen entering bushland off Back Creek Road, Nethercote, about 10.30am Saturday, November 25.
Police were alerted when he failed to return home from the hike and couldn't be located or contacted.
Officers from South Coast Police District, along with the SES and Westpac Lifesaver helicopter, conducted an extensive land and air search of the area.
Mr Karmadonoff took food and water with him, but serious concerns were held for his welfare.
However, following inquiries and an extensive land and air search, he was located safe and well on Sunday November 26.
Police thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.