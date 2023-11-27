Bega District News
Monday, 27 November 2023
Nethercote bushwalker found safe after extensive search operation

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 27 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 11:12am
A bushwalker reported missing on the state's Far South Coast has been located safe and well.

