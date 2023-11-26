What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for November 28 - December 4

Mojo at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. Free entry. Bookings recommended
Jakob Poyner at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 5-8pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7-10pm
Richard Lawson at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7-10pm
Joe Quennell at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30-10.30pm
Steve Martin at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 7.30-10.30pm
BE Productions presents Mother & Son at Wolumla Hall. 7.30pm. $30/$40 via Trybooking with all profits to Merimbula Rural Fire Brigade & Sapphire Life Opportunities Kids Programs.
Heath Marshall at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8-11pm
Sam Fletcher at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12-3pm free entry, THEN
Richard Clapton with Mister Rees & Friends, and Jakob Poyner 4-7pm. $76.50 via Oztix
The Barleyshakes Duo play Irish music at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 4-7pm
Solo West at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5-8pm
RayJen Duo at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5-8pm
Lionel Robinson at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7-10pm
Roddy Reason at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Moon Dog at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8-11pm
Parmy Dhillon at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
Loose Change at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12.30pm-3.30pm
The Sugarants at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Free entry. Bookings recommended.
Junia at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 1-4pm
Southern Impact at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3-6pm
The Barleyshakes Duo play Irish music at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 4-7pm
Solo West at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4-7pm
Jacob Poyner at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4-7pm
Sister Cities Tour 2023! Calico, Mayfair Lane & Robyn Martin at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 6-9pm. $30 via Humanitix or bring something to barter for your entry fee! Photography/video services, baby items suitable for an 8 month old, garden produce, new guitar strings, old or new instruments, a selection of vinyl records, or your artwork!
