Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Capturing Australia's flora through cross stitch and embroidered artworks

James Parker
By James Parker
November 24 2023 - 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Built out of two loves, native flowers and handstitched embroidery, an 80-year-old Far South Coast resident has published her first book, and hoped more people could learn how to capture the flora of the country's landscape through cotton and stitches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.