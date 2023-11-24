Rainy days are no longer 'miserable'

Rain is no longer miserable, looking up and seeing howling skies filled with deep dark thunderous clouds is no longer disappointing, so much so, I actually cheer.
After moving to the area nine months ago things changed with how I perceive precipitation, because having grown up in the suburbs of Sydney, rain used to be the worst, I felt stuck at home because most people thought it was a plan ruiner.
Nowadays I get excited and smile at the hope and possibility of a shower drizzling on the intentions I've scribbled in my calendar or the sun hiding for a moment or two.
Seeing the weather for the next week ahead filled with images of rainclouds repetitively, day in day out, doesn't dampen my spirits, it gives me hope as we head into summer and the fire season, especially with the fires we have seen recently ravishing farms to charred earth.
Without the splash of water softening the dry grass, leaves, treetops and soil, it is worrisome to think of how continuous dry weather will affect our already intense drought stricken countryside and coast.
Rain dancing is the new norm, not only done in hopes of rain, but in the rain, and hopefully for the sake of our community, our farmers, the agriculture industry, it stays for a little while longer, and hopefully heavier than a soft and scattered sprinkle.
Maybe children will even get the opportunity to jump in puddles with their unused and untested gumboots.
It's like I have a vendetta against the sun, I don't, I love any opportunity to get out and enjoy what the beautiful Far South Coast has to offer.
I just hear time and time again from the people I have the honour and pleasure of interviewing, how much rain is desperately needed.
May the rain ahead help fill their dams and tanks, inspire grass and feed to grow, and allow them to keep their businesses to stay afloat.
Have a beautiful weekend,
- Jimmy Parker, ACM journalist
