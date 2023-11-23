Bega District News
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Animal Welfare League's Santa Paws photo shoots a treat

November 24 2023 - 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Santa poses with Zeus during the recent Santa Paws fundraiser for the Animal Welfare League Far South Coast branch. Picture supplied
Santa poses with Zeus during the recent Santa Paws fundraiser for the Animal Welfare League Far South Coast branch. Picture supplied

Santa once again joined pets and their owners for the annual Santa Paws photo shoots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.