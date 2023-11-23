Santa once again joined pets and their owners for the annual Santa Paws photo shoots.
The Animal Welfare League Far South Coast's annual fundraiser took place in Cobargo and Merimbula recently, with the jolly man in red posing with pets of all kinds.
There were many well-behaved and wonderful dogs, cats - and even a lizard!
Even the humans were well-behaved - Santa has his work cut out for him to choose who was naughty or nice.
AWLFSC branch thanked sponsors Dwyer Properties, Merimbula Jewellers and North of Eden Gin for their support.
The branch also thanked photographers Andrew Krucko and Angi High, Santa Paws hosts the Cobargo School of Arts Hall and Coastal Grooming, and "our volunteers who helped make the process go smoothly".
"Lastly, thank you to everyone who turned up. Without you it wouldn't be a success. We hope to see you again next year."
Money raised goes towards the branch's efforts in caring for, and rehoming, companion animals in the region.
