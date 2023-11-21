What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for November 21-27

Red Heart Blue at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 5-8pm
Totum at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30-8.30pm. Free entry. Bookings recommended
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7-10pm
Solo West at Bermagui Country Club. 7-10pm
BE Productions presents Mother & Son by Geoffrey Atherden at Wolumla Hall. 7.30pm. $30/$40 via Trybooking with all profits to Merimbula Rural Fire Brigade & Sapphire Life Opportunities Kids Programs.
Steve Martin at Tura Beach Country Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Rob Young Comedy Hypnotist at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Doors 7.30pm. Show 8.30pm. 18+ event. $35 +BF. Book via the Club
Ricky Bloomfield at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8-11pm
Live music at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12-3pm
Tim McMahon at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5-8pm
Dust & Echoes at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5-8pm
The Generators at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 8.30-11.30pm. Free show!
Salt at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8-11pm
Matthew Lloyd at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8-11pm
PriZm at Great Southern Inn, Eden. 8-11pm
Tyler Hauptberger at Bermagui Country Club. 8-11pm
Frock n' Troll at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Tony Jaggers at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
Southern Valley Folk Club presents Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Song Book at Nethercote Hall. Doors 2pm. Show 3pm. BYO. Food available. Bookings via Ray 0447 455 695
Kim Churchill, Stumblin' Wilburys, Wild Things Run, The Telepathetics and Alice Weibe at Social Justice Advocates Annual Fundraising Concert to assist homelessness in the Bega Valley at Oaklands/Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 3-8pm. Tickets $30/$55 +BF via Humanitix
BE Productions presents Mother & Son by Geoffrey Atherden at Wolumla Hall. 3pm. $30/$40 via Trybooking with all profits to Merimbula Rural Fire Brigade & Sapphire Life Opportunities Kids Programs.
Raven Duo at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-6pm
Surg at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 4-7pm
Dog Trumpet & book launch: Mental As Anything Biography "Started Out Drinking Beer" at Windsong Pavilion, Four Winds, Barragga Bay. 4-7pm. $35 cash or card. U16s free. Bookings via southcoasttickets. $10 Murrah curries from 5pm. Onsite bar and snacks
Jacob Woods at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4-7pm
Benji Fowler at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4-7pm
