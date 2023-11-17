Bega District News
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Free
Breaking

Princes Highway closed at North Batemans Bay after truck and car collide

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
November 17 2023 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorists are facing severe delays after a "serious" crash closed the Princes Highway at North Batemans Bay, according to Transport for NSW. Picture file
Motorists are facing severe delays after a "serious" crash closed the Princes Highway at North Batemans Bay, according to Transport for NSW. Picture file

Motorists are facing severe delays after a "serious" crash closed the Princes Highway at North Batemans Bay, according to Transport for NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.