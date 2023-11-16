Reports are coming in about a house fire in Bermagui on the NSW Far South Coast.
Rural Fire Service crews are currently responding to the structure fire, which began around 1pm on Thursday, November 16.
Far South Coast RFS manager Chris Anderson was unable to given additional details at this stage but said multiple crews and RFS personnel were on site working to extinguish the blaze.
Update, 4.45pm: It's understood the two-storey home was fully destroyed by the fire, with crews remaining on site into Thursday evening to make sure there were no further flare-ups.
