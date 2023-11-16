Bega District News
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Traditional owners and South Sea Islander elders celebrate name change of Beowa National Park

November 16 2023 - 4:50pm
Traditional custodians and South Sea Islander elders celebrate Beowa National Park's name change at a special ceremony on November 11, 2023. Picture by David Rogers Photography
Traditional custodians and South Sea Islander elders celebrate Beowa National Park's name change at a special ceremony on November 11, 2023. Picture by David Rogers Photography

Nearly 12 months since the 10,000-hectare park on the NSW Far South Coast was renamed to Beowa, traditional custodians and South Sea Islander elders came together for a special celebration with cultural dances, music and an emotional Welcome to Country.

