Time to hook in to Tri-Estuary Fishing Challenge

Local and visiting anglers are all poised for the Tri-Estuary Challenge to be run over this weekend, November 18-19.
The Tri-Estuary is the club's major estuary event of the year and there are prizes for six species - bream, dusky flathead, tailor, whiting, trevally and mulloway - with over $2700 on offer.
The challenge takes its name from the three areas that can be fished - the Bega River Estuary, Merimbula Lake including Merimbula Back Lake, and Pambula Lake and Rivers.
Entries, fish photo tokens and briefing between 5-7pm on Friday, November 17, at the clubhouse in Spencer Park.
Fishing commences 5am Saturday to 8pm, then from 5am on Sunday with all entries to be presented by 2pm.
We have a report of a 60cm-plus tailor from beneath the bridge at Mogareeka in the Bega River so this may be a great place to fish during the Tri Estuary.
Meanwhile, ocean flathead, a good mix of sand and tiger, continue to bite well all along the coast at off Kianinny, Tura Headland and off the Pinnacles at Haycock Beach. Best results from 28-30 fathoms while drifting.
Snapper, some of really good size, are making an appearance at Long Point. Try also the Horseshoe reef, Lennards Island and further south past Boyds Tower at Eden.
Keep your rigs ready for gummy shark just north of Long Point and at the inner edge of Horseshoe reef.
Large calamari squid remain active about the Merimbula Fishing Platform. Try at evening and after dark with a slow sinking size 3 jig.
Salmon can be taken off our local beaches - Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Look for the deeper channels (rips) for best results.
Luderick are schooling about the Merimbula causeway and along from Mitchies jetty. Best bait is stringy weed at the top of the run in tide.
Reports of some fine mulloway from the lake continue - note those below 70cm are undersize.
Trolling along the western edges at about 3m depth can also tempt some lovely dusky flathead and tailor, try hard body sinking lures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.