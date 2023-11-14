In the five years from 2018 to 2022 there have been 25 fatal accidents on the Princes Highway from Berry south to the NSW and Victorian border.
One of the deadliest crashes along the stretch of highway was on April 3, 2021 when a car left the roadway and hit a tree, killing three people.
Emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, Lake Tabourie, about 13km south of Ulladulla, about 4.30am to reports a Honda Accord travelling north left the road and hit a tree.
A 43-year-old woman from Narooma, her 47-year-old male passenger and a five-year-old boy, both from Bodalla, were killed in the crash.
Three people were also killed when two cars collided on the highway north of Ulladulla on Boxing Day in 2019.
The two cars collided, and burst into flames 400 metres north of the Bendalong turnoff at 10.45am on December 26, 2019.
Between 2018 and 2022, there have been almost 800 crashes on the 400 kilometre stretch of highway, according to data from Transport for NSW.
The LGA with the highest number of crashes during this period was Nowra, with 458 collisions. Eurobodalla Shire recorded 217 crashes and the Bega LGA had 118.
However, the LGA with the highest number of fatal accidents on the Princes Highway was Eurobodalla Shire, with 13 over the five-year period.
The most prevalent type of accident in each LGA was a collision where an injury has occurred, both serious and minor.
The data also includes fender-benders where no injury occurred, but does not include the bumps and prangs where emergency services or traffic controllers were not called.
The state of the Princes Highway has been a concern for a number of years.
There have been many funding announcements for projects to increase safety on the notorious highway.
Between 2011 and 2019, the NSW Government invested $2.9 billion in upgrades to the Princes Highway.
Work started in October to build the Jervis Bay Road flyover. The $164 million project is expected to take four years to complete.
State Member for South Coast Liza Butler said the upgrade was vital as the intersection was "extremely dangerous - we've seen 15 accidents over the last five years, and six of those were serious".
"This intersection is the most heavily-used intersection between Nowra and the Victorian border," Ms Butler said.
"Every holiday season we see a line of traffic going back nearly all the way to Huskisson, waiting to get out of this dangerous intersection."
