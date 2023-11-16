Bega District News
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Rod Dunn has been teaching Tai chi in Cobargo for 22 years

MW
By Marion Williams
November 16 2023 - 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rod Dunn has been teaching Tai Chi in Cobargo School of Arts Hall for 22 years. This year he is also running a weekly free class through Reclink thanks to a federal government Black Summer Bushfire Recovery grant. Picture by Marion Williams
Rod Dunn has been teaching Tai Chi in Cobargo School of Arts Hall for 22 years. This year he is also running a weekly free class through Reclink thanks to a federal government Black Summer Bushfire Recovery grant. Picture by Marion Williams

Tai chi has been a lifeline for Rod Dunn more than once.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.