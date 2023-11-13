What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for November 14-20

Down South Jazz Club presents PriZm upstairs at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Priscilla Schleier (vocals) Dennis Milsom (accordian/keys) Chris Ralfs (bass) Joe Fragnito (drums) 7.30pm-10pm. Jazz Club members $15, visitors $25. Bookings & enquiries phone 0479 065 590
SALT at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30-8.30pm. $25 entry. Proceeds to Australian Skin Cancer Foundation in support of their Merimbula to Melbourne Walk. Bookings recommended.
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Matt Preo at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
BE Productions presents Mother & So at Wolumla Hall. 7.30pm. $30/$40 via Trybooking. Profits to Merimbula Rural Fire Brigade & Sapphire Life Opportunities Kids Programs.
Matthew Lloyd at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30-10.30pm
Jamie Parkinson at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8pm-11pm
Drive Time at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30-11.30pm
Giiyong Festival features Radical Son, Emma Donovan, Eric Avery, J-Milla, Steph Tisdal, Sean Choolburra + dancers, speakers, arts, cultural practices, markets & more at Jigamy, 4381 Princes Hwy, Broadwater. 10am-9pm. $35 via Humanitix. Community Elders & U18s free
Tim McMahon at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Mick on Wheels Duo at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5-8pm
Jakob Poyner at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Stretch Limousine play Texas blues-rock at Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham. $10 at the door
BE Productions presents Mother & Son at Wolumla Hall. 7.30pm. $30/$40 via Trybooking with all profits to Merimbula Rural Fire Brigade & Sapphire Life Opportunities Kids Programs.
Mojo at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
PriZm at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8pm-11pm
Bunaan Garindja - a Youth Gathering with Djinama Yilaga Choir, Bega Valley Youth Orchestra, Heath Cullen, Candelo Cello Society, Bega Valley Male Voice Choir, SCAC Jazz Band, Guitarama, rock ensemble Think Fast & more at Windsong Pavillion, Four Winds, Barraga Bay. 11.30am-4pm. Tin Cantina Food Truck, Bar, picnic style family friendly listening. Adults $20, U16s free via iwannaticket
Kara Coen at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12-3pm
Jakob Poyner at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
The Figmentz at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1-4pm. $10 bookings via the venue.
Loose Change at Great Southern Inn, Eden. 1-4pm
BE Productions presents Mother & Son at Wolumla Hall. 3pm. $30/$40 via Trybooking. Profits to Merimbula Rural Fire Brigade & Sapphire Life Opportunities Kids Programs.
Eliane Morley presents Disenchanted; a cabaret of twisted fairy tales at Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham. 3-5pm. $35/$25 via Humanitix
Drive Time at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3-6pm
John 'Ako' Atkins at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 4-7pm
Blue Mallee at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Felicity Dowd at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide for gigs between Narooma and Eden, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
