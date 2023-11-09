The flagship project behind Bega Valley's "circular economy" push has been revealed as an impressive Philip Cox-designed centre of excellence.
The Regional Circularity Co-operative, in conjunction with its key partners including Bega Group, on Thursday, November 9, unveiled plans for the National Circularity Centre (NCC), which is due to open in early 2026.
The NCC is a key part of the Bega Circular Valley 2030 Program, a program with national significance given its pioneering vision to establish the Bega Valley as the most circular region in Australia and become the "home of circularity".
The NCC building will showcase the Bega Circular Valley program, the first of its kind in Australia, and will serve as an innovation hub to demonstrate and educate on transition efforts both locally and across the world.
Designed by Cox Architecture, the NCC aimed to achieve Living Building Challenge accreditation, the toughest green building rating system in the world.
Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said it was extremely uplifting to see a community that has previously been so heavily impacted by natural disasters, take the lead in fostering social and economically sustainable solutions in regional NSW.
"This project is a great example of government, education, private businesses and Indigenous organisations working together in a multi-purpose space to create smart jobs and new businesses opportunities for people living and working in Bega and surrounding areas," Ms Moriarty said.
"The foresight and innovation propelling this project is something the Regional Circulatory Co-operative should be proud of, reimagining waste into valuable resources that will support community development is paving the way for an exciting and prosperous future here in South East NSW."
The driving force of the initiative, Bega Group, has been instrumental in engaging a broad network of collaborators to help make a difference. These include local community, government, landholders, industry, academia, and corporates.
"This place-based approach with broad support and collaboration across the economy is an Australian first," said Barry Irvin, chairman of the RCC and executive chairman of Bega Group.
"We look forward to seeing what collaboration on this level can bring, both in Australia and beyond.
"We are drawing knowledge from many members of the community, and importantly from Indigenous Australians to sustainability experts across the world to help re-design a more sustainable world for future generations."
The NCC will be home to tourist and heritage information, providore food offerings, event facilities and, most importantly, immersive visitor experiences, including a digital twin which will illustrate the circular transition across the Bega Valley in real time.
"An important role of the Co-operative is to help people and businesses understand how to play a role in this transition. Demystifying circularity will be critical to accelerating the transition," said Andrew Taylor, CEO of the RCC and program manager for Bega Group.
"We recognise that there are people, businesses and organisations already working on successful circular solutions. Our program will bring attention to and build on these and to drive the sort of collaboration and aligned effort that will be vital in achieving our aims."
The build of the $19million NCC has been made possible with the help of a significant land and financial contribution from founding RCC member Bega Group, which will contribute $5million towards the project.
The NSW government has also contributed a significant $14million to the project, while further funding is being sought.
Other foundation members of the RCC were making significant investments towards the program, including in-kind and pro bono contributions.
Mr Taylor especially thanked Deloitte for their pro bono support of the launch, as well as contributions from partners Rabobank, Addisons, nbn, Fisheries Research and Development Corporation, Bega Valley Shire Council, KPMG, University of Wollongong, Pact Group, Charles Sturt University, Australian Agricultural Company and South East NSW Forestry Hub.
To find out more and get involved, please head to begacircularvalley.com.au.
