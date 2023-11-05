What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for November 7-13

Stillwater Trio play smooth grooves, jazz & blues at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30pm-8.30pm. Free entry. Bookings recommended
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Mel. T at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30-10.30pm
Rick Bamford at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30-10.30pm
Joe Driscoll at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 7.30-10.30pm
The Festival of Daring Possibilities - Radical Hope In the Park: music, art, performance, nature and community at Littleton Gardens. 2-5pm. Radical Hope In Bega Town at Bega Civic Centre.7-9pm Range of tickets via Humanitix
Love, Jealousy & Mortality: Shakespeare Sonnets with Dr Kai Jenson at Bermagui Library. Performance 10.30-11.30am. Workshop 11.30am-12.30pm. Book via 6499 2411 or library website
Jason Maynard at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Heath Marshall at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5-8pm
Steve Benic at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-8.30pm
Murray Cook's The Soulmovers at Narooma Kinema. 6.30-10.30pm. $48-$58+BF via Humanitix.
Michael Menager's Line In the Water Album Launch at Candelo Town Hall with support acts Mike Martin & Pete Wild. 7.30-10pm. $20/$25 via Humanitix.
Strutt at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Nathan Cavaleri Miracles Album Tour at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm. $35+BF via Humanitix
Roddy Reason at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8pm-11pm
One Louder at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30-11.30pm
The Festival of Daring Possibilities - Radical Hope In the Garden: a day of music, art, performance, nature and community at Navigate Arts, 1140 Tanja Bermagui Rd, Tanja. 11am-5pm. Range of tickets via Humanitix
Singer In The Park at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12.30-3.30pm
Abby May at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
Whiskey 'n Whiskers at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1-4pm. Free entry. Bookings recommended
Red Heart Blue Band at Lakeview Hotel, Merimbula. 1-4pm
Tony Williams at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3-6pm
Willie and The Correspondents at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 4-7pm
Rick Bamford at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4-7pm
Don Hopkins at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4-7pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide for gigs between Narooma and Eden, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
