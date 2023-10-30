What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for October 31 - November 6

Words & Music: Stillwater Duo play music inspired by the novel Pachinko at Tura Marrang Library, Tura Beach 11am-12pm. Bookings essential
Southern Sounds at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5-8pm. Free entry. Bookings recommended
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7-10pm
Garry Carson Jones at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7-10pm
Mister Rees at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 7-10pm
Melbourne Chamber Orchestra presents "Poets & Fighters" with Baritone Stephen Marsh and violinist Sophie Rowell at The Twyford, Merimbula. 7.30pm. $20/$30 via The Twyford/Try Booking
The Pearlerz at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30-10.30pm
Half Light: Rennie Pearson & Bob McNeil with support act Charlotte Lyngbye at Tarraganda Hall. 7.30pm. $25 via renniepearsonmusic.com
Sam Fletcher at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8-11pm
Love, Jealousy & Mortality: Shakespeare Sonnets with Dr Kai Jenson at Bermagui Library. Performance 10.30-11.30am. Workshop 11.30am-12.30pm. Book via 6499 2411 or library website
Minh Ha at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12-3pm
Blue Mallee at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 4.30-7.30pm
Rayjen Duo at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5-8pm
Dust n' Echoes at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30-9.30pm
Marina Prior & David Hobson "The Two of Us" at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 8-10.30pm. $59 via Stickytickets
Drive Time at Merimbula RSL. 8-11pm
Jones Brothers at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8-11pm
Totum at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12-3pm
Matthew Bright at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
Frock n Troll at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1-4pm. Free entry. Bookings recommended.
Candelo Blues Club Jam with feature act The Chris Harland Band at Candelo Hotel. 1-4pm. Bookings recommended. $5 at the door.
Strutt at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3-6pm
Tijuana Cartel 'Alectura' Album Tour at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 4-7pm. $39.80 via Oztix. U16s free
ChangoTree at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 4-7pm
Sam Fletcher at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4-7pm
Dust 'n Echoes at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4-7pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide for gigs between Narooma and Eden, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
