Bega District Letters to the Editor, October 27: Passing the buck on fire risk

October 27 2023 - 2:56pm
Passing the buck on risk

I agree with the concerns raised by residents in the article about fire risk caused by neighbouring properties that are poorly maintained, and the lack of action on the part of the relevant authorities.

