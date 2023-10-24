Bega District News
Renewable Cobargo held EV 'Show & Tell' in Bermagui

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 25 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 8:45am
Penelope Gaha (pictured with husband Lewis Gaha) enjoyed her test drive of a Tesla at the Renewable Cobargo EV Show and Tell at Bermagui Country Club on Saturday, October 21. Picture by Marion Williams
There was an enthusiastic response from owners and prospective owners at Renewable Cobargo's electric vehicle 'show & tell' where people could ask local EV owners about their experience.

