Attendees at the Coolagolite Bushfire Recovery Forum heard from several service providers and emergency response agencies about what they can - and cannot - do to support people in regional and rural areas during disasters.
Member for Bega Michael Holland organised the two-hour forum at Bermagui Country Club on Sunday, October 22, to gather information about people's needs and experiences and enable residents to direct questions to the relevant organisations.
Several people criticised the Hazards Near Me app for being confusing, inferior to its predecessor, not suited to older phones and slower to update than other fire alert apps.
A Barragga Bay woman said she was preparing to leave when she heard on ABC radio that it was too late to leave.
She did not know which way to go to get out nor which roads and bridges would be open.
An RFS representative said work was being done to improve the messaging on the app, for example fire "under investigation" instead of "out of control".
People were told that ABC radio was the mouthpiece of emergency services and to call the broadcaster on 1300 810 222 if they needed information during emergencies.
As for the continuing unreliable telecommunication and power services during disasters, a Telstra spokesman said people should get other technologies like Starlink so they were not dependent on one form of communication.
"Understand what is available and how to get the most out of it," he said.
Essential Energy said it had done climate change planning and made a submission to the state energy regulator about funding needed to make the ageing network future-fit.
It was moving away from timber to composite power poles and looking at microgrids for small communities.
Ideas like phone trees were discussed to help communities keep each other safe.
Bega Valley Shire Council CEO Anthony McMahon said council can talk to people about effective arrangements that other communities established after the Black Summer bushfires.
Vulnerable people who need help in case of evacuation should be registered with BVSC, health authorities or My Aged Care, attendees were told.
A Cuttagee resident whose 16ha property was half-burnt and his two neighbours' properties burnt said National Parks and Wildlife Service had lost two windows for hazard reduction because it did not have permission from absentee homeowners in Sydney.
He said he had a DA in place to build a concrete bunker but limitations of local bridges made it impossible to get a concrete truck.
"The forest is absolutely devastated like the surface of the moon," and an enormous tree with nesting sea eagles had been lost, he said.
Peter Logue of Coolagolite suggested a youth employment program every spring to clear roof gutters for elderly people.
The RFS representative said they have paid staff who do that.
Mr Logue also suggested that as part of adaptation to climate change, money spent on fire-proofing homes should be tax-deductible.
Zena Armstrong of Coolagolite asked how communities could be empowered to help each other, particularly the young and the old.
"How do we as a community seize agency to give us the best chances to survive so we are not just taking from emergency response providers but contributing to them?"
There was heartfelt, emotional thanks for the amazing job the agencies did and Dr Holland said the fire was very heavily resourced.
Mr McMahon said there was no guarantee that would be the case next time.
Dr Holland said 70 to 80 per cent of the electorate was dark green with forest and bush.
"You can't be responsible for that, but you are responsible for your property."
While the level of financial support following the Black Summer bushfires was not being repeated, those impacted by the bushfire can access support through Anglicare in Cobargo.
The Bushfire Recovery Centre will return to Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club on October 31 and November 1, giving people more time to understand what they need.
People were urged to register their needs with NSW Reconstruction Authority so the agency can apply for funding for BlazeAid or Disaster Relief Australia to help clean up properties and fix fences.
