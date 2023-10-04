Bega District News
Prime Minster, NSW Premier visit bushfire-hit South Coast as multiple homes confirmed lost

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated October 4 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 5:33pm
Three homes in the Cuttagee/Murrah area are confirmed to have been lost in the bushfire that broke out on Tuesday, October 3.

Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

