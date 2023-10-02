Early voting for the Voice Referendum opens on Tuesday October 3 in NSW.
People will vote on whether the Constitution will be altered to recognise First Nations people, through the establishment of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
The Parliament of Australia has agreed to propose the addition of a new chapter to the Constitution, with the new section 129 which would have the following:
"In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:
The 2023 referendum ballot paper will ask the following question:
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
Voters will be asked to clearly write "yes" or "no" in a single box on the ballot paper.
READ ALSO:
Early voting is available in the Bega district at several locations.
Merimbula RSL (52-54 Main St, Merimbula)
130 Carp St, Bega (formerly Fox Den, opposite courthouse)
Narooma CWA Rooms (96 Campbell St, Narooma)
All early voting centres are opening at the following times:
Tuesday, October 3 - Friday, October 6: 8.30am - 5.30pm
Saturday October 7: 9am - 4pm
Monday, October 9 - Thursday October 12: 8.30am - 5.30pm
Friday October 13: 8.30am - 6pm
Those who choose to vote on the day can do so on October 14 and find their nearest voting centres through the AEC website's voting centre location tool.
If you cannot make it to a polling place during the early voting period, or on voting day itself, you can apply for a postal vote here. Applications close on Wednesday 11 October at 6pm local time.
Indigenous Australians support services:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.