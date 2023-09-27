Bega District News
Modification planned to extend cruise wharf, remove cruise ship visit limit

By Staff Writers
September 27 2023 - 4:27pm
The P&O Pacific Explorer is guided into dock at Eden. An application has been lodged to extend the cruise wharf and remove a cap on cruise visits.
A Development modification for an extension of Eden's Breakwater Wharf has been lodged, with the aim of allowing even larger cruise ships to dock directly.

