Extreme fire danger weather forecast

BoM has issued a fire weather warning for the Far South Coast weather district for Tuesday, September 19.
BoM said extreme fire danger is forecast due to increasingly hot and dry north to northwesterly winds which will lead to dangerous fire weather conditions.
Winds are predicted to pick up from early Tuesday morning and remain high gusting to 50kilometres at times.
The Rural Fire Service is advising everyone to
The very dry conditions have already seen a number of grass fires occur in the Bega Valley.
The next update from BoM is expected at 5am Tuesday morning.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.