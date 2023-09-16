With Giiyong just two months away, organisers of the multi-arts Aboriginal cultural festival are excited to reveal their "epic" line-up.
Giiyong Festival, the largest multi-arts Aboriginal cultural festival in the Yuin Nation, will be hosted on November 18 at Jigamy near Eden, NSW.
The event celebrates traditional and contemporary culture and features live music, dance, food, demonstrations and immersive activities.
Jazz Williams, Giiyong Festival director Jazz Williams said the music lineup this year had "something for everyone".
"It's an all-ages event and we think we've pulled together a great array of artists for our third Festival at Jigamy," she said.
Big names Radical Son and Emma Donovan will lead the live music lineup this year, alongside two diverse additions Eric Avery and J-MILLA.
Eric Avery, Kabi Marrawuy Mumbulla, is a violinist, vocalist, dancer and composer from the Ngiyampaa, Yuin and Gumbangirr people of NSW.
Known for his family's custodial songs and his haunting compositions which often feature him singing while playing violin, predominantly in the Ngiyampaa language. Mr Avery has also taken his music to the international stage and appeared alongside several music legends from Yo-Yo Ma to Tina Arena.
"After the massive crowds that came to see Baker Boy and Briggs at previous Giiyong Festivals, it was pretty clear to us that hip-hop and rap really hit a chord on the coast," she said.
Ms Williams said Giiyong Festival was also excited to host J-MILLA to the Giiyong stage.
"J-MILLA is a loud and proud member of the Mak Mak Marranungu people of the Northern Territory, who knows the power of narrative and the influence it can have," she said.
"He is making waves across the nation with his strong performances and powerful lyrics."
Ms Williams said one of the major highlights of the festival was the line-up of local talent.
Local performers announced so far include Ron Callaghan, Dust 'n' Echoes, Djinima Yilaga and Mudjingaal Yangamba choirs and Eden duo Nikea & Dre, with organisers saying there is more to come.
To keep the day rolling, Giiyong Festival will be bringing on board two funny comedians as emcees. Sean Choolburra who will return for his third Giiyong Festival, alongside comedic star Steph Tisdell. Ms Tisdell is a regular on The Project and Hughsey We Have a Problem.
Duurunu Miru Dance Group and Djadjawaan Dancers will also be performing at the 2023 Giiyong Festival, along with two other Yuin dance groups by special invitation.
Ms Williams said the festival included a special speakers program, presentations and live demonstrations of Cultural practices, as well as the Guganyela Arts & Cultural Market featuring Aboriginal artists and producers from across the state.
Giiyong organisers South East Arts, Twofold Aboriginal Corporation and Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council have announced that community Elders and kids aged under 18, can enter the event for free.
To find out more about the festival and find out about tickets visit the Giiyong Festival website.
