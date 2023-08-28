An artist and writer with a passion for justice for First Nations people is heading to Bega this weekend with a message from the heart.
Glenn Loughrey is an Anglican priest and a proud Wiradjuri man, the current chairman of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Council, and an honorary professor at the ANU.
He is visiting Bega for an informal yarning afternoon to explain details of the Uluru Statement from the Heart and recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the Constitution.
In 2021, Loughrey was appointed a Canon of St Paul's Cathedral, Melbourne, the first Aboriginal man to do so.
He also became artist in residence and created a design for a glass screen which depicts how the cathedral stands on lands of the traditional owners.
He combines his work as priest at St Oswald's Anglican Church, Glen Iris, with his passion for justice for First Nations peoples.
Loughrey said he had personal reasons to advocate for recognition via a Voice enshrined in the Constitution.
Organisers of Sunday's performance said his tragic story of generational trauma, abuse and violent bullying would apply to many First Nations peoples.
"He appeals to our sense of moral responsibility to vote Yes in the coming referendum to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are entitled to the privileges and equality that non-indigenous people currently enjoy," they said.
Join Glenn Loughrey in the Gulaga Room, Bega Valley Civic Centre, Bega on September 2, from 2-4pm.
You will also hear Emma Cook playing keyboard as you enter and well-known blues musician Fiona Boyes will entertain with a selection of songs to close the event.
Admission is free, but you may register with Humanitix. For further information, contact Olwen Morris on 0419 209 027.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.