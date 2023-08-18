Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Endangered koala photographed drinking from a water station in Far South Coast flora reserve

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ongoing dry weather in the South East is having as much of an effect on native wildlife as it is on our landscape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.