Bermagui veterinarian Dr Carl von Schreiber had a very close call with wild elephants during his visit to Zambia last month.
On managing to return to safety, his first words to his wife Motria were "I didn't think I was coming back".
While visiting a remote camp deep inside the South Luangwa National Park, he went on a bush walk with a national park ranger, senior safari guide and trainee guide.
Having earlier spotted grazing elephants they opted to walk along a forest trail away from the herds in the lagoon.
Ms von Schreiber had been photographing these relaxed 20 to 25 mother elephants when they suddenly became alarmed and rushed into the forest towards where the men were walking.
"I heard elephants trumpeting wildly and then a rifle shot," Ms von Schreiber said.
Meanwhile the men suddenly faced the angry herd crashing towards them.
Following the ranger's command they all raced into thicker scrub and hid but the elephants kept coming.
The ranger then urged the men to keep running while he climbed a huge termite mound to face the charging elephants.
"Surrounded by agitated elephants, the ranger fired his rifle into the air which stopped the stampede and gave him a chance to slip away," Ms von Schreiber said.
Dr von Schreiber and the two guides ran until they eventually reached the camp, not knowing if the ranger had survived.
During this tense time of waiting, Ms von Schreiber was considering how to handle whatever had just happened.
"Where was our First Aid kit? What sort of injuries would we have to deal with? Where was the radio to call for help?"
She was relieved to spot her husband and the guides returning but where was the ranger?
With the sun setting, the camp crew and two guides raced back into the forest to search for the ranger.
"Carl and I and the cook stood alone, staring into that forest, wondering what would happen next."
Thankfully the brave, slightly tattered ranger stumbled back into camp and shortly after the entire group was reunited in an emotional reunion.
The couple are very grateful for the quick thinking and extraordinary teamwork that brought a good ending to the experience.
She said it showed just how fragile life is in the wild Luangwa valley.
"The area had been heavily poached and these elephants probably experienced trauma which is why there were so hyper-reactive."
They were very glad that no elephants were harmed during the encounter.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
