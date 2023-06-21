Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Places

Narooma's clifftop golf course named NSW's best in 2023 rankings

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated June 21 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma is home to the highest-ranked golf course in NSW and the ACT. Picture by Adrian Fisse
Narooma is home to the highest-ranked golf course in NSW and the ACT. Picture by Adrian Fisse

Narooma's "breathtaking" golf course has been voted as NSW and the ACT's best by Golf Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.