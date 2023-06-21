Narooma's "breathtaking" golf course has been voted as NSW and the ACT's best by Golf Australia.
The 18-hole course at Narooma Golf Club sits atop 2 kilometres of coastline just south of the town's centre, making it the perfect coast-gazing vantage point.
The clifftop course has dominated rankings since 2012 but has not scored the coveted top spot until now.
Editor of Golf Australia Brendan James said the course offers "breathtaking scenery and dramatic golf" with an outlook of barunguba (Montague Island) and Glasshouse Rocks.
"It's a badge of honour now to say you've played this great course."
The course's first nine holes officially opened in 1930. Fifty years later, the course was redesigned and extended by John Spencer.
The course's third hole, "Hogan's Hole" challenges golfers to hit the ball 141 metres over a natural recession in the cliff, where a hole has formed beneath the course.
The iconic par-3 hole was affectionally named after Paul Hogan when he filmed a Winfield television commercial at the golf course in the 1970s.
Operations manager at Narooma Golf Club Dean Drysdale said it was a great feeling to have their course considered the best out of hundreds in NSW and the ACT.
"Our grounds staff have done a really good job to maintain the course," he said.
Scott Harris leads the team at Narooma Golf Club, ensuring the greens are in perfect condition. The golf club recently invested in an irrigation system to better maintain the nine holes overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Mr Drysdale said since the pandemic, the course has been a drawcard for domestic and international tourists.
"During lockdowns, only locals were playing golf, but once borders opened, a lot more people got back into the sport."
He said Narooma is quickly becoming a golfing destination.
Narooma's golf course was ranked as the fifteenth best public access course in 2019, and eighteenth in 2021.
Five South Coast golf courses made the Golf Australia rankings, including Mollymook golf course at 18th, Tura Beach at 24th, Club Catalina's course at 28th, Pambula Merimbula golf course at 32nd and Moruya at 38th.
Mr Drysdale thanks the team, members and volunteers at the Narooma Golf Club and the wider community for their support.
See the full rankings at golfaustralia.com.au.
See the top-ranking course at Narooma Golf Club below:
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
