Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Here 2 Help's volunteer tutors provides free one-on-one help

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated June 19 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There was a celebration at Cobargo Community Access Centre on Friday, June 16, to mark the launch of free literacy and numeracy service Here 2 Help in Cobargo. Picture by Marion Williams.
There was a celebration at Cobargo Community Access Centre on Friday, June 16, to mark the launch of free literacy and numeracy service Here 2 Help in Cobargo. Picture by Marion Williams.

Here 2 Help, a free literacy and numeracy service, has expanded to Cobargo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.