Batemans Bay and surrounding areas are slated to receive $12 million to help protect ecosystems and communities as they become more susceptible to natural disasters.
The funding will go towards coastal protection works at locations like Surfside to minimise coastal erosion and protect homes.
Bega MP Dr Michael Holland said the Batemans Bay community is well aware of the importance of disaster preparation and resilience.
"We are taking steps now to reduce risk and to make it easier for our community during and after future disasters."
The funding comes from the first round of the federal government's $200 million Disaster Ready Fund, which received applications from state and territory governments, councils and community groups.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said the funding was critical in helping reduce disaster risks.
"This project will fund upgrades to essential services, road protection structures, rock walls and levees to make our communities more resilient in the future.
"I'm thrilled to see the Batemans Bay region, in particular Surfside, receiving upgrades that will better prepare the community for future disasters."
The funding, which will see the coastal region receive $12,007,632 for disaster prevention investment, was announced by Ms Phillips, Dr Holland on June 9 alongside the Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt.
"This is about more than just bricks and mortar," Mr Watt said.
"We are changing the way Australia deals with natural disasters by planning better for the future to ensure that communities all around the country are better prepared, less exposed and in the best possible position to recover when disasters strike."
The government will begin providing funds from July 2023 and all funded projects must be completed within three years.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
