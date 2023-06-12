Bega District News
Batemans Bay's future protected with $12 million disaster prevention funding

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated June 12 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:17pm
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Bega MP Dr Michael Holland at Surfside, one of the areas expected to benefit from the Disaster Ready Fund. Picture supplied
Batemans Bay and surrounding areas are slated to receive $12 million to help protect ecosystems and communities as they become more susceptible to natural disasters.

