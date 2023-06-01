The Canberra Raiders will head into their inaugural NRLW season with the help of Bega's star junior Alanna Dummett after she was selected as a development player for the side this week.
19-year-old Dummett was announced as one of four development players to join the side, looking to fill out their roster for the 2023 season set to kick off in July.
Thrilled with the announcement, Dummett said she was looking forward to soaking up as much experience as she could being with the Raiders.
"I was pretty stoked and excited when I found out, and just keen to get into it and meet the girls," Dummett said.
"After it was announced that the Raiders would have a side in the NRLW, I knew it was something I would be aiming to get to and be a part of in the future."
I'm excited just to be a part of it, it's history- Alanna Dummett.
Dummett moved to Canberra last year to play for the Raiders in the Tarsha Gale Cup, an elite under-18s Women's rugby league competition covering NSW and the ACT.
Playing mostly in the centres for the side as well as captaining, Dummett impressed and soon drew the attention of the Canberra Raiders' coaches.
Following the 2022 season in the Tarsha Gale Cup, Raiders' coaches suggested Dummett keep up her match fitness by playing in the 2023 Harvey Norman NSW Premiership with the Mounties, a club based in Sydney's south-west.
After finishing the season in fourth place, the Mounties went on to win the premiership in incredible fashion, with a bizarre grand-final score of 1-0 over the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldog's, in April, 2023.
"I've never played in a game like that before," Dummett said.
"I was pretty nervous going into it because I'd been playing centre all season and had to move to the wing."
Coming off the win and now back in Canberra, Dummett said although it was unlikely she'd get game time, she was eager to train with the team and get her fitness up.
"As a development player I'm just looking to improve my game and my player profile and work as hard as I can," she said.
The side began training this week, with their first game scheduled for July 23, against the Cronulla Sharks.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
