Bega's Alanna Dummett selected in inaugural NRLW Raiders team

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated June 1 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 3:00pm
Former Bega Rooster Alanna Dummett has been selected in the 2023 NRLW Raider's side as a development player. Picture supplied.
The Canberra Raiders will head into their inaugural NRLW season with the help of Bega's star junior Alanna Dummett after she was selected as a development player for the side this week.

