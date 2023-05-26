Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Spectrum Theatre Group
May 26
Spectrum Theatre Group is performing Noel Coward's comedy Present Laughter at Bega Civic Centre on May 26 through to June 3. At the centre of his own universe sits matinee idol Garry Essendine: suave, hedonistic and too old, says his wife, to be having numerous affairs. His line in harmless, infatuated debutantes is largely tolerated but playing closer to home is not. Just before he escapes on tour to Africa the full extent of his misdemeanours is discovered. And all hell breaks loose. Tickets and more info at spectrumtheatregroup.com.au
Entangled life
May 26
Entangled Life, a solo exhibition of work by Karen Sedaitis, opens 5pm on Friday, May 26, at Spiral Gallery Bega. Inspired by plants in terrariums, Karen's work explores 'world within worlds' and the unique atmosphere of chance encounters between the interior and exterior.
CWA FUNdraiser
May 26
Bermagui CWA is holding a fundraiser for Eugowra CWA, which saw its rooms wiped out in the floods of November 2022. It's running a Gofundme campaign to rebuild. Bermagui CWA invites people to join an afternoon of Hoy, a simple bingo-like game. The fun starts at 1pm at the CWA Bermagui Rooms at 10 Corunna St. Afternoon tea at 3pm. To raise funds there is a $5 entry fee and they will also be running a cash raffle. For more info call 0408 118 665.
Orchid Club
May 27
The Sapphire Orchid Club is holding its annual orchid auction on Saturday, May 27 at the CWA Hall, Church Street, Bega. There is a short meeting at 2.30pm followed by the auction. Visitors are welcome. There's usually plenty of orchids to buy.
History quiz, talk
May 29
Members and friends of the Merimbula Old School Museum are invited to the monthly meetingin the William Dawes Room at the Merimbula RSL at 2pm. Come along, have a coffee and participate in the monthly quiz. Following will be a talk on Henry Lawson including some of his poetry by Peter Clancy.
Poetry from the bard
June, 3, 10, 17, 24
Local poet Kai Jensen will share his passion for Shakespeare's sonnets across four Saturdays at Tura Marrang Library in June. Struck by the potential of a Shakespeare sonnets performance, Kai feels Shakespeare's sonnets are every bit as dramatic as his plays. To help the audience fully appreciate the sonnets, Mr Jensen will introduce the topics and any unfamiliar Elizabethan words before every 10 sonnets. The free performances at Tura Library will be 10.30-11.30am, followed by a discussion of the sonnets for those who want to stay. Book a free ticket Bega Valley Shire Library website or phone 6499 2340.
Art Show
June 8
In conjunction with the Merimbula Jazz Festival the committee is presenting Jazz Art 2023 as an exhibition at Club Sapphire, Merimbula from Thursday, June 8 to Thursday, August 3. Artists residing in the Bega Valley are invited to enter up to three paintings no larger than 91 x 122cm which feature a jazz or music theme, in any medium and presented for hanging. Works can be for exhibition or sale. There is no entry fee or commission taken from any sale. Best painting will be judged by the Jazz Committee and an award of $200 presented. Further inquiries or entry form, contact Joyce on 0428 953 556.
Jazz Festival
June 9-12
Jazz musicians both established and up-and-coming, as well as a multitude of jazz lovers are preparing for the June long weekend when Australia's longest-running annual jazz festival returns to Merimbula. As well as a growing list of performers, the 2023 festival has several exciting additions, including a Jazz Quest with a $5000 prize, and a grand opening community concert in Spencer Park. For ticket and schedule information, visit merimbulajazz.org.au.
WinterSun Festival
June 9-10
Get set for the return of the region's outdoor winter adventure festival filled with cold water swimming, competitive races, hiking and running trails, live music, and locally produced food and drinks. The WinterSun Festival reflects on the strong surfing culture and music scene it developed in the past while also getting to the essence of what Merimbula is to the Sapphire Coast today - an active coastal hub. For more information on activities, and swim registrations, visit wintersunfest.com.au
Tathra Mountain Bike Festival
June 10 - 11
Join in two days of sun and single track for the Tathra Mountain Bike Festival which will be hosted at Tathra's Bundadung Trail Network. Entries close on Friday June 9. To find out more about the two day event and for registrations visit their website at www.tathramtbclub.com.
Tilba Woodwork Exhibition
June 10-11
The Eurobodalla Woodworking Guild and Narooma Woodies are holding their 27th annual Tilba Woodwork Exhibition during the King's Birthday long weekend. Exquisite handcrafted items will be both on display and for sale at very reasonable prices. There will be a raffle to win a table saw donated by Hare and Forbes valued at over $600, a dolls house or a grazing platter for entertaining. The entry fee is $2 per adult and it is free for children under the age of 16. The exhibition is open at Tilba's halls from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, June 10 and 9am to 3pm on Sunday, June 11, when the raffle will be drawn and winners of the People's Choice and Best in Show awards will be announced.
Unlocking the Doors Tribute show
June 24
Unlocking the Doors sets out to capture the Shamanistic presence of Jim Morrison, the hypnotic bass lines and swirling keys of Ray Manzarek, Robbie Krieger's legato blues-inspired guitar modality and John Densmore eclectic fusion of jazz, rock and Latin drum beats for the ultimate Doors experience. Unlocking the Doors are four Wollongong-based musicians dedicated to capturing the magic of the live performance and sound that was unmistakably The Doors. Is everybody in? The ceremony is about to begin at Bermagui Country Club's Auditorium at 7.30pm. Book your tickets for $35 here or through the club.
Jack Biilmann Divided Mind tour
June 24
Following the great success of the Full Circle album in 2021, Jack Biilmann is back with his fifth and most unique album, Divided Mind. Come along to support him in his hometown Wolumla on June 24, where he will be performing a very special show with supporting artist Chris O'Donnell. Starting at 7.30pm and finishing at 10pm at the Wolumla Memorial Hall. Tickets are limited purchase them at eventbrite.com.au/e/jack-biilmann-divided-mind-album-tour-wolumla-chris-odonnell-tickets.
Shrek Rave Swamp Tour
July 15
Bermagui Country Club invites you to their to swamp for SHREK RAVE! DJs playing Shrek hits & party bangers all night long to bring out your inner ogre! There will be a Shrek DJ Set, Shrek-themed Balloon Wall Photoshoot and 'I'm A Believer' singalong at midnight. Plus Shrek visuals and Shrek giveaways. Keep hydrated with Shrek-themed drinks like Shrek Juice, Donkey Drank and Farquaad Fizz. There will be free green glow sticks and green glitter face painting. Plus the best Shrek-inspired outfits wins a $100 voucher. Starts 8pm in the Auditorium with tickets, including early bird tickets, available here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.