Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

The Eurobodalla Woodworking Guild and Narooma Woodies are holding their 27th annual Tilba Woodwork Exhibition during the King's Birthday long weekend. Exquisite handcrafted items will be both on display and for sale at very reasonable prices. There will be a raffle to win a table saw donated by Hare and Forbes valued at over $600, a dolls house or a grazing platter for entertaining. The entry fee is $2 per adult and it is free for children under the age of 16. The exhibition is open at Tilba's halls from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, June 10 and 9am to 3pm on Sunday, June 11, when the raffle will be drawn and winners of the People's Choice and Best in Show awards will be announced.