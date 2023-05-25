A public forum has been organised to help ratepayers better understand how recent land revaluations factor into rates calculations.
A group of Bega Valley residents called the meeting, to be held at the Pambula CWA Rooms on Wednesday, May 31, 5.15pm sharp.
Bega Valley Shire Council CEO Anthony McMahon has been invited to address the public meeting and explain how rates are calculated, and in particular to explain the formula used in the "ad valorem" component of general rates.
Many in the community remain anxious about how their land valuation increases factor into rates bills.
The meeting will have a facilitator who will field questions from the audience and keep the forum in order for the duration, expected to be 1-1.5 hours.
RSVP by Monday, May 29, to janine.linda11@gmail.com to give organisers an indication of how many people will be attending. The CWA has 60 chairs, so you might want to take a folding chair in case of a larger crowd.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
