Bermagui Veterinary Clinic supports Conservation South Luangwa

By Marion Williams
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 2:00pm
Dr Carl von Schreiber with CSL founder Rachel McRobb and one of the head team members at CSL headquarters in 2018. Picture supplied.
Bermagui vet Dr Carl von Schreiber and wife Motria are raising funds for critical wildlife protection work in Zambia.

