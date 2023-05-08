Beat the 'Winter Blues' with the first of the Blues at the Kinema concerts on May 27, hosted by Narooma School of Arts.
It features The SunBears, voted favourite blues 'Emerging Artist 2022' by Sydney Blues Society members last year, and Kara Coen, one of the south-east's most exciting new female soul artists.
Tickets cost $40.
Sufficient tickets must be bought by May 12, to ensure the concert goes ahead, so get in quick.
The SunBears are not just another blues band.
They have a huge sound that blends George Thorogood passion, a crunch of AC/DC rawness and a sprinkling of John Mayer soul.
Each show is fully immersive, energetic with an original contemporary blues rock sound.
They will entertain you, make you move and most definitely make you love the blues.
They opened for Suzie Quatro at The Enmore Theatre, have taken their high energy original contemporary blues sound all over Australia, achieved a number one hit with their latest single 'Naughty Boy', and have locked in a European Tour this year.
Kara Coen plays a unique fusion of blues and roots, smooth jazz and pop with a message of love, empowerment and inclusion.
Her vocals are intoxicating with a dynamic powerhouse voice, and lyrics compelling and straight from the heart.
Kara has been called a modern Aretha Franklin and been compared to Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin and Sarah Blasko.
She is currently working on her debut album of original songs and gearing up for her first Australian tour.
The SunBears and Kara Coen Blues concert is at the Kinema on Saturday 27 May.
Doors open 6pm; show starts 6.30pm. There will be a bar with wine, beer and cocktails and noodle boxes for vegans, vegos and meat eaters.
Buy tickets through Narooma School of Arts, not the Kinema.
