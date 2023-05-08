Bega District News
What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for May 9-15

Updated May 8 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:24pm
South Coast Gig Guide, May 9-15

Friday May 12

Klaus Tietz at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Online bookings essential via their website

