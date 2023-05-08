South Coast Gig Guide, May 9-15

Klaus Tietz at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Online bookings essential via their website
The Figmentz at Wolumla Public School Fireworks Show. 5pm-8pm. Wolumla Recreation Ground $5 entry, $15 family.
Live music at The Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Dust & Echoes at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Greg Kew at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Roddy Reason at Tura Beach Country Club. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Whiskey Dram at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Joe Quennell at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 1pm
FranKenDave at Aqua. 2pm-5pm
Big hART presents the second of three rich visual and sonic explorations of Yuin country through live music, visual projection and animation. Bulla Midong; Join them for the Gulaga Mountain creation story, central to all Yuin people. Umbarra Cultural Centre, Wallaga Lake. 6pm. Free, unticketed and family friendly.
Live music at The Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Rick Bamford at Tomakin Club 7.30pm
Roddy Reason at Club Tuross 7.30pm
Strutt at Club Malua 7.30pm
Vinyl Rain at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Salt at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Singer In The Park at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Joe Driscoll at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm
Klaus Tietz at Kitty's Courtyard (Club Sapphire) from 12.30pm for Mother's Day. Bookings online required.
Kitty Kat & The Band of Thieves at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Online Bookings required via their website
Moondog on tour at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Whiskey Dram at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Totum at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
