Boaters urged to stay off water during Monday's weather warnings

Updated May 8 2023 - 8:32am, first published 8:27am
With the Bureau of Meteorology issuing wind and hazardous surf warnings for much of the NSW coast Monday, May 8 boaters are asked to play it safe.

