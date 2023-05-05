Motorcyclist critical after early morning crash near Merimbula

A motorcyclist is in hospital in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash near Merimbula in the Bega Valley early Friday morning.
The man believed to be in his 50s, was riding along Sapphire Coast Drive near Wallagoot when the incident occurred around 6.20am, May 5.
Police and NSW Ambulance attended the scene before transporting the motorcyclist to South East Regional Hospital.
Police said the man and his motorbike were off the side of the road and there was no indication any other vehicle was involved.
Local radio reports suggested he may have hit a kangaroo, but this was not confirmed in the brief police media had to hand.
A Southern Local Health District spokesperson said the man was admitted to SERH around 6.35am and as of 10.30am was still in surgery in a critical condition.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
