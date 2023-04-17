Sapphire FM has produced a one hour radio documentary remembering and acknowledging the Anzac Legacy.
The Lest We Forget: Anzac & Great War Impressions program was produced by Rob Paul as a 'Wavelength' Special.
It features music of the period with contemporary compositions such as Kevin Johnson's In A Field In France. It also includes spoken passages from films on the theme of World War 1, and poetry readings of works by Australian and British poets including Wilfred Owen and the Australian war poets, Leon Gellert, George Street and John Sandes.
"We found several poignant letters from Australian soldiers at the front and also a Christmas diary entry from a Ballarat nurse, Alys Ross-King, looking after injured troops," Mr Paul said.
The letters and poetry are read by Sapphire FM's Michael Ryan, Anna Clark-Doyle and Gary Morley, as well as British actors Christopher Ecclestone, Sean Bean and Sir John Gielgud.
The program concludes with a version of The Last Post by Mark Knopfler, recorded for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
Lest We Forget will be broadcast on air (97.5 FM) at 5pm on Anzac Day. It is also available to listen and download at the station's on demand pages (sapphirefm.org/podcasts/Wavelength).
