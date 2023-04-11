Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hundreds turn out to watch pigs fly in charity race

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated April 11 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eight piglets raced around a track of tyres and hay bails in Tathra raising money for the community over the long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.