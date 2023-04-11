Eight piglets raced around a track of tyres and hay bails in Tathra raising money for the community over the long weekend.
Easter Sunday at Tathra Country Club was full of cheering from adults and parents, beaming and smiling children, eight squealing piglets, winners, and not-so-winners (since there are no losers when you're playing for charity).
Tathra Eco Camp's PIG Day Out had returned for the eighth time raising money for Tathra Lions Club and Tathra Sunshine Club Boardriders.
Tathra Lions pig race chairman Brian Pollet said the day was extremely successful.
"The weather kept everyone off the beach and sent them to the pig event. The pigs were sensational," Mr Pollet said.
Auctions for pigs alone reached $21,000, so half was shared between Tathra Lions and the Boardriders, with the share from Tathra Lions going back into the community.
1,086 paying adults attended the event with at least 500 children enjoying the Pig Day Out too, while the total number of funds raised is still being calculated as of Tuesday April 11.
Standing around the bright pink enclosure to the pig race track, a young mother of two turned to her children and said, "Pick the feisty purple one," while an older gentleman, through bouts of laughter, asked a lady, "So if you win, you get to eat one?"
A boy leaned against the pink fence while he lifted his dog and bear toys so that their eyes could watch the event too, while some fathers lifted up their children onto their shoulders.
Crowds began to gather in droves as the "baron of bacon, the chairman of crackling, and the sultan of swine" Kevin Kiley, began the auction.
Necks twisted from left to right as two bidders were trying to out do one another, with the man in the bleachers autonomously lifting his hand trying to outbid Alina Matterson who stood amongst her family in the crowd.
"Sold for $1000," Mr Kiley said.
Mr Kiley owner of Noah's Thoroughbred Racing Pigs estimated he had helped raise $10 million in the more than 24 years he had been running these events.
Music was bugled and a countdown was called, before the eight piglets between two and four months began their race, galloping through carefully positioned tyres, opening gates, and over hay bails towards their prize; a powdered milk concoction.
They wore vests in purple sparkles, gold sparkles, blue leather, orange fabric, sparkly cyan, sparkly red, and black.
Race number two was a dead heat with the joint winners being husband and wife duo Jason Matterson and Alina Matterson, but their family would leave the day with five yellow Bendigo Bank pig trophies.
"I got the trophy, she got the money," Jason Matterson said with a laugh.
"We've been coming here for years and supporting the event. This is the type of gambling we support, it all goes to charity. Everyone's a winner," Alina said.
"It's the best way to donate to charity."
