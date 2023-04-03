Bega District News
Cheryl Davison is the creative force behind Djinama Yilaga choir

By Marion Williams
Updated April 4 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
Cheryl Davison is a Walbunja, Ngarigo woman who has studied and taught visual arts, graphic arts and printmaking and has exhibited nationally and internationally. File picture
The Four Winds Music Festival is featuring two creations by renowned local Aboriginal artist Cheryl Davison.

