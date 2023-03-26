Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Schools

Narooma High School cattle show team in Royal Easter Show again

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 27 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma High School has a strong record showing cattle from its stud at agricultural shows. These are the students who won ribbons on the first day at the Canberra Show. Picture supplied.

Nine Narooma High School students will be taking cattle to represent the district at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.