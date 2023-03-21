Bega District News
Hundreds apply for The Y NSW Youth Parliament Program

March 22 2023 - 10:40am
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland MP congratulates Narooma High School Year 12 student Stephanie Ovington on being selected to represent the Bega electorate in The Y NSW Youth Parliament Program. Picture supplied.

Stephanie Ovington of Narooma and Lucy Allen of Cobargo have been selected from hundreds of applicants to represent the Bega electorate at The Y NSW Youth Parliament Program later this year.

