Stephanie Ovington of Narooma and Lucy Allen of Cobargo have been selected from hundreds of applicants to represent the Bega electorate at The Y NSW Youth Parliament Program later this year.
The program brings together people from Years 10, 11 and 12 across the state.
Ms Ovington was appointed to the Rural and Regional Affairs Committee and Ms Allen will join the Business and Employment Committee.
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland MP met them earlier in the month to congratulate them on their selection.
"It's so great to see two outstanding local young women selected to represent our area and regional NSW in this exciting program," he said.
"I hope I will be able to meet them again when they come to visit NSW Parliament later in the year."
Youth Parliament offers young people the opportunity to debate in NSW Parliament House on issues that matter and have their voices heard by Members of Parliament.
The program includes two holiday camps at Sydney Olympic Park, training on social impact skills and the opportunity to make new friends across NSW.
Ms Ovington said she applied to Youth Parliament to have her voice heard as a representative for her community on issues she is passionate about.
These include transport for youth, access to mental health care and equitable access to youth programs across regional areas.
Ms Allen said she was really looking forward to the opportunity to work on the Business and Employment Committee within the NSW Youth Parliament Program.
"I am very grateful and excited for this opportunity," she said.
Dr Holland said he was proud to be able to support Ms Allen and Ms Ovington in participating with the Y NSW Youth Parliament this year.
"It's fantastic to see young people from the regions being included in such an exciting program.
"I believe it's so important to give our next generation a chance to have their voices heard and to do so in NSW Parliament House is great to see."
