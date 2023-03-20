Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Bega Valley Multicultural Festival full of colour, joy

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bega Valley Multicultural Festival filled Pambula Town Hall with colour and joy on Saturday, March 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Reporter

I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.