You could have heard a pin drop as women from the CWA Far South Coast Group waited to hear who would be this year's champion in the region's Land Cookery Competition.
It was Alison Jenkins of Pambula Merimbula branch who took out the championship, impressing the judges with her boiled fruit cake to win the Lillian Burkinshaw Shield, named for a stalwart member of the Bodalla branch.
FSCG's Land Cookery Officer Liz Tough said there were more than 155 entries in the regional competition, with chocolate cake and gluten-free whole orange cake the most popular sections.
Nine CWA branches from Batemans Bay to Eden competed in the regional competition and Ms Tough said she hoped to see 10 branches have entries at next year's competition on March 12.
READ ALSO:
Of the 13 adult sections, Bermagui, Cobargo and Pambula Merimbula won three each while Bodalla and Eden each won two sections.
Cobargo and Tilba dominated both junior sections.
Amber Mathews of Cobargo won the decorated cupcakes section, with her sister Faith coming second and Grace Clark from Central Tilba Public placed third.
Faith Mathews' simple tea cake came in first, closely followed by Edie Kite from Central Tilba Public School and Faith's sister Amber.
Winners of The Land Cookery Competition at the CWA Far South Coast Group regional level going forward to May's state level competition in Bathurst are:
The two judges made favourable comments about the quality of entries and generously shared their extensive knowledge and expertise.
Judge Carole Windley from Sussex Inlet urged the bakers to line their baking tins, select the right ones and take care of the baking time.
"If you think it is getting brown turn down the temperature and use the whisper test.
"It is done when it stops talking to you."
Gungahlin branch's Leona Irvine, who shared the judging duties, said several beautiful cakes were let down by icing that was too thick.
"You just have to be careful and particular and take the icing right to the edge."
Bermagui, Cobargo and Narooma took honours in the handicraft competition that was held at the same time at Bermagui Country Club on Tuesday, March 14.
Bermagui's Norma Reid won the Over 80's section while Narooma branch scored the highest number of points for their entries.
The championship was tied between Sally James of Narooma and Cassandra Cole of Cobargo.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.